US urged to remove fighters from ‘terror’ list

Twenty-two aid groups working in Yemen urged US President Joe Biden to remove the war-torn country’s Ansar Allah fighters from a terror blacklist, saying it could put millions of lives at risk. The Trump administration’s move against the insurgents had come into effect the day before Biden took office, to resounding criticism from experts, the United Nations and aid groups.

“This designation comes at a time when famine is a very real threat to a country devastated by six years of conflict, and it must be revoked immediately’’, said a joint statement by 22 groups including Mercy Corps, Oxfam and Save the Children.

“Any disruption to lifesaving aid operations and commercial imports of food, fuel, medicine and other essential goods will put millions of lives at risk.”

Antony Blinken, Biden’s pick for secretary of state, said at his confirmation hearing that he would “immediately” review the Trump administration’s labelling of the insurgents, over fears the move was worsening a humanitarian crisis.

In their statement, the 22 aid groups said that “even with licences and exemptions in place for humanitarian work, the designation will have serious implications, causing delays and uncertainty in our ability to deliver assistance (and) making it even more difficult to operate” in parts of Yemen home to those most in need. — AFP

Related