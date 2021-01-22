CORONAVIRUS Main World 

US travel group opposes mandatory quarantine

Oman Observer

A group representing the U.S. travel industry on Friday said it opposes making quarantines mandatory for international air passengers returning to the United States.

U.S. Travel said it believes the introduction of new mandatory negative COVID-19 testing requirements for all international air passengers aged two and older eliminates the need for quarantines for returning passengers.

The new international testing requirements start Tuesday.

The group said enforcing a “mandatory quarantine requirement for international travelers could be extremely difficult to enforce”.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday issued an executive order directing agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival, and directed U.S. agencies to implement a federal mask mandate in interstate transportation.

Biden told reporters passengers will need to “quarantine when they arrive in America”.

The White House did not comment Friday on the travel group’s concerns.

Biden’s order directed agencies to make recommendations to “impose additional public health measures for domestic travel”. Officials say Biden could require COVID-19 testing before flying domestically, similar to the incoming international requirements.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9457 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Pandemic boosts demand for fibre-based broadband in Oman

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Pandemic boosts demand for fibre-based broadband in Oman

His Majesty receives more greetings cables on Accession Day

Oman Observer Comments Off on His Majesty receives more greetings cables on Accession Day

At least 16 killed in attack in eastern Afghanistan

Oman Observer Comments Off on At least 16 killed in attack in eastern Afghanistan