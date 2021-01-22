US travel group opposes mandatory quarantine

A group representing the U.S. travel industry on Friday said it opposes making quarantines mandatory for international air passengers returning to the United States.

U.S. Travel said it believes the introduction of new mandatory negative COVID-19 testing requirements for all international air passengers aged two and older eliminates the need for quarantines for returning passengers.

The new international testing requirements start Tuesday.

The group said enforcing a “mandatory quarantine requirement for international travelers could be extremely difficult to enforce”.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday issued an executive order directing agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival, and directed U.S. agencies to implement a federal mask mandate in interstate transportation.

Biden told reporters passengers will need to “quarantine when they arrive in America”.

The White House did not comment Friday on the travel group’s concerns.

Biden’s order directed agencies to make recommendations to “impose additional public health measures for domestic travel”. Officials say Biden could require COVID-19 testing before flying domestically, similar to the incoming international requirements.