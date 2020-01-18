US to look at complaints on 500,000 Tesla cars

WASHINGTON: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday it will review a petition asking the agency to formally investigate and recall 500,000 Tesla Inc vehicles over sudden unintended acceleration reports.

The petition covers 2012 through 2019 model year Tesla Model S, 2016 through 2019 Tesla Model X, and 2018 through 2019 Tesla Model 3 vehicles, the agency said. The petition cites “127 consumer complaints to NHTSA involving 123 unique vehicles. The reports include 110 crashes and 52 injuries,” the agency added.

Late on Friday, NHTSA released a redacted version of the lengthy petition that said “Tesla vehicles experience unintended acceleration at rates far exceeding other cars on the roads” and urged NHTSA “to recall all Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles produced from 2013 to the present.” The petition cited media reports of crashes attributed to unintended acceleration and complaints filed with NHTSA.

Many of the complaints report sudden acceleration incidents when attempting to park vehicles in a garage or at a curb.

Others claimed the sudden acceleration happened while in traffic or when using driver assistance systems and led to crashes. — Reuters

