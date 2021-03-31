US thanks HM for supporting Yemen peace efforts

The Sultanate is an essential partner of the United Nations in its efforts aimed to mediate a comprehensives political settlement for the crisis in Yemen. His Majesty’s constructive efforts and constant support will lead to the path of lasting peace

Martin Griffiths

UN Special Envoy for Yemen

WASHINGTON: The United States expressed its thanks to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for supporting the efforts undertaken by the office of the United Nations special envoy for Yemen and the US envoy for Yemen.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the US affirmed its commitment to achieving a ceasefire and reaching a comprehensive political settlement to the crisis in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths expressed his gratitude to His Majesty the Sultan for his constructive efforts and constant support to Yemen to take the path of lasting peace.

The UN special envoy for Yemen said that the Sultanate is an essential partner of the United Nations in its efforts aimed to mediate a comprehensives political settlement for the crisis in Yemen.

Earlier, the Sultanate on Royal Orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, is exerting efforts in close coordination with Saudi Arabia, the UN and the US envoys to Yemen and the Yemeni parties concerned to hammer out a comprehensive political solution to the ongoing crisis in Yemen.

Oman hopes that these contacts will achieve the desired results shortly to help restore peace, security and stability in Yemen and to safeguard the security and interests of the countries in the region. — ONA