US Supreme Court hears its first major gun case since 2010

WASHINGTON: Arguments began at the US Supreme Court on Monday in a legal battle over a New York City handgun ordinance — a closely watched case that could give the court’s conservative majority a chance to expand gun rights.

The nine justices were hearing arguments in the first major gun case to come before the high court since 2010. The legal challenge, backed by the influential National Rifle Association gun rights lobby group, takes aim at a regulation — which has since been amended — that had prevented licensed owners from taking their handguns outside the confines of the most-populous US city.

Three local handgun owners and the New York state affiliate of the NRA — a national lobby group closely aligned with President Donald Trump and other Republicans — have argued that the regulation violated the US Constitution’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

New York City’s regulation was amended in July to loosen the restrictions at issue in the case, but the Supreme Court opted to proceed with the arguments anyway. The justices have said they will consider during the arguments the city’s contention that the change in the regulation has made the matter moot.

Outside the white marble courthouse, hundreds of gun control supporters held a demonstration and carried signs including some reading, “Why are guns easier to buy than a college education?” “Gun laws save lives” and “2nd Amendment written before assault weapons were invented.” They described gun violence as a public health crisis.

Maryland resident Christina Young said laws need to reflect modern society, including mass shootings. “I have an 11-year-old daughter. I never had to worry about guns in my school when I was a kid,” Young said.

Marco Vargas, a student at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, added, “I fear that gun violence in the United States has become normalised.”

Amid the crowd, one gun rights supporter held high a large sign demanding Second Amendment rights.

Gun control advocates have expressed concern that the court, with a 5-4 conservative majority, could use a legal battle over a now-amended regulation unique to one city to issue a ruling widening gun rights nationwide.

Gun control is a contentious issue in the United States, which has experienced numerous mass shootings. — Reuters

