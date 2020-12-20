US shoppers grab last-minute holiday gifts

Many US holiday shoppers, wary of spending time in stores during the latest surge of COVID-19 cases and nervous about packages not arriving before Christmas, were on a mission: snatch up last-minute gifts fast or pick up online purchases in-store. The “Super Saturday” before Christmas is traditionally the busiest day of the year for holiday purchases, and this year online retail has been extra busy.

But news reports about high-priority vaccine shipments have many Americans fretting that gift deliveries could be delayed this week.

“If you haven’t ventured out and you haven’t gotten your gifts, you almost have to,” said Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry adviser at NPD Group. — Reuters