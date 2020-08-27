US resumes oil, gas lease auctions

NEW MEXICO: The US government’s first oil and gas lease sale in five months kicked off on Wednesday, attracting weaker bidding in New Mexico than auctions that occurred before oil prices crashed during the pandemic, according to results posted on an online auction site.

The 2,800-acre sale was the Trump administration’s first since March, when lockdowns to fight the spread of the coronavirus crippled crude oil demand and prices tanked. It will be followed on Thursday with a far larger sale of more than 45,000 acres in New Mexico and Texas.

The sales are a test of industry appetite for investment as crude oil prices remain below levels at which many companies can drill profitably and bankruptcies in the sector are mounting.

The average bid per acre of $466 for nine parcels in New Mexico fell far short of recent sales in the state from before the pandemic, when average bids routinely were in the thousands of dollars per acre. The New Mexico parcels overlay parts of the sprawling Permian Basin, the world’s biggest oil field.

— Reuters

