US report reaffirms significance of Oman’s role in enhancing regional stability

Washington: A fresh report published by Washington Institute has underlined the Sultanate’s role in fostering security and regional stability, which, the report said, “is of great significance, particularly for Britain and the United States.”

The report laid emphasis on the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Britain and hailed continuous cooperation between the two countries in different fields.

London capitalises on supporting its relation with Muscat, not least because of the efficiency of Omani moderation in the settlement of many regional problems, said the report, which touched on the recent visit of UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, to the Sultanate.

“London is investing heavily in supporting its relationship with Muscat, not least because Omani mediation can often be more effective than its own in fostering regional stability and security.”

The report described the visit as an opportunity “to renew a highly valuable relation.” It underscored the importance of maintaining Omani-British partnership under the current circumstances of Brexit and Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The promotion of cooperation between the two countries comes at a time His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik is exerting efforts to restructure and re-channel Omani economy into a proper path to overcome the twin impacts of Covid-19 and slump in oil prices, said the report, noting that Britain feels comfortable with the Sultanate’s policies and its approach of tolerance and moderation. –ONA