US opens national security investigation into TikTok

BEIJING/WASHINGTON: The US government has launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co’s $1 billion acquisition of US social media app Musical.ly, according to three people familiar with the matter.

While the $1 billion acquisition was completed two years ago, US lawmakers have been calling in recent weeks for a national security probe into TikTok, concerned the Chinese company may be censoring politically sensitive content, and raising questions about how it stores personal data.

TikTok has been growing more popular among US teenagers at a time of growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology transfers. About 60 per cent of TikTok’s 26.5 million monthly active users in the United States are between the ages of 16 and 24, the company said this year.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews deals by foreign acquirers for potential national security risks, has started to review the Musical.ly deal, the sources said. TikTok did not seek clearance from CFIUS when it acquired Musical.ly, they added, which gives the US security panel scope to investigate it now.

CFIUS is in talks with TikTok about measures it could take to avoid divesting the Musical.ly assets it acquired, the sources said. Details of those talks, referred to by CFIUS as mitigation, could not be learned. The specific concerns that CFIUS has could also not be learned.

“While we cannot comment on ongoing regulatory processes, TikTok has made clear that we have no higher priority than earning the trust of users and regulators in the US Part of that effort includes working with Congress and we are committed to doing so,” a TikTok spokesperson said. ByteDance did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

“By law, information filed with CFIUS may not be disclosed by CFIUS to the public,” said a spokeswoman for the US Treasury Department, which chairs CFIUS. She added that Treasury “does not comment on information relating to specific CFIUS cases, including whether or not certain parties have filed notices for review.” Last week, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Tom Cotton asked for a national security probe in a letter to Joseph Macguire, acting director of national intelligence.

They said they were concerned about the video-sharing platform’s collection of user data, and whether China censors content seen by US users. — Reuters

