MUSCAT: Air Vice-Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), on Wednesday received Lt Gen Joseph Guastella, Commander of Air Forces at the US Central Command, who is currently visiting the Sultanate. The two sides exchanged pleasantries and viewpoints. They also discussed a range of matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by RAFO senior officers and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

Related