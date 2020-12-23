US-Israeli delegation signs deals in Morocco

RABAT: A US-Israeli delegation signed agreements with Morocco in Rabat on Tuesday, cementing a Washington-sponsored normalisation of relations between the Jewish state and the North African country.

The visiting delegation, led by Jared Kushner — son-in-law and adviser to outgoing US President Donald Trump — and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security adviser, Meir Ben Shabbat, arrived in Rabat from Tel Aviv on the first direct commercial flight between Israel and Morocco.

Less than two weeks ago, Morocco became the third Arab state this year, after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, to normalise ties with Israel under US-brokered deals, while Sudan has pledged to follow suit.

The US-Israeli delegation met King Mohammed VI at the royal palace, before the signing of a tripartite declaration lauding Trump’s December 10 decision to recognise Morocco’s “sovereignty” over the disputed region of Western Sahara, widely read as a quid pro quo for Rabat’s simultaneous pledge to restore ties with Israel.

Tuesday’s declaration included a commitment to “immediately resume full official contacts between Israeli and Moroccan counterparts”, with all parties agreeing to “fully implement” their sides of the bargain before the end of January.

Appearing alongside Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Kushner said at an evening press conference that the visit had been “enormously productive so far”.

Both Kushner and Ben Shabbat were received at the airport by Moroccan officials, albeit in a low key welcome far from the pomp of the delegation’s departure from Israel.

Alongside the tripartite declaration, four bilateral deals were signed on Tuesday between Israel and Morocco. — AFP

Related