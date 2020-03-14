US Internet firms agree not to cancel service over next 60 days

WASHINGTON: The US telecoms regulator said that major Internet providers — including Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc — agreed not to terminate service for subscribers for the next 60 days if they are unable to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said after calls with more than 50 companies that they also agreed to waive any late fees residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Millions of Americans are expected to work and study from home as employers and states urge people to stay away from workplaces and schools to reduce the potential to spread the coronavirus. Others agreeing to take part include Alphabet Inc’s Google Fiber, Charter Communications Inc, CenturyLink Inc, Cox Communications, Sprint Corp, T-Mobile US Inc. “As the coronavirus outbreak spreads and causes a series of disruptions to the economic, educational, medical and civic life of our country, it is imperative that Americans stay connected,” Pai said in a statement.

“Broadband will enable them to communicate with their loved ones and doctors, telework, ensure their children can engage in remote learning.” Many companies also agreed to waive data limits for the next 60 days. Charter Communications said it would offer free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days and waive installation fees to households with students without its service. — Reuters