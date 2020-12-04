US in talks with Huawei CFO on criminal charges

WASHINGTON: US prosecutors are discussing a deal with lawyers for Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou (pictured) to resolve criminal charges against her, a person familiar with the matter said, signalling a potential end to a case that has strained ties between the United States, China and Canada.

Negotiations between Meng’s attorneys and the US Justice Department picked up after the US presidential election a month ago, the person said, but it is still unclear what kind of deal could be struck.

Meng, 48, was arrested in Canada in December 2018 on a US warrant. She faces bank fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC Holdings Plc about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran, which was subject to US sanctions. Meng does not think she did anything wrong and so is reluctant to make admissions that she does not think are true, the person said. Further negotiations are expected to take place on Friday, the person said. — Reuters

