WASHINGTON: US import prices unexpectedly rose in July, but the underlying trend continued to be weak, pointing to subdued imported inflation pressures.

The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday suggested inflation could remain moderate despite a broad increase in consumer prices in July, which could allow the Federal Reserve to cut interest rate further to limit the economic damage from the US-China trade war.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a 10 per cent tariff due to be imposed on thousands of Chinese imports, including technology products, clothing and footwear, on September 1 would be delayed until December 15.

But analysts said the move did nothing to ease concerns about the economy, which were amplified on Wednesday by the inversion of a key part of the US Treasury yield curve, historically a reliable indicator of a coming recession.

The Fed lowered its short-term interest rate by 25 basis points last month for the first time since 2008, citing trade tensions and slowing global growth. Financial markets have fully priced in another quarter-point cut at the US central bank’s September 17-18 policy meeting.

“The US inflation data have come in a little hot in July, but this won’t deter the Fed from cutting interest rates in September,” said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “We don’t view the decision (to delay tariffs) as a de-escalation in the trade tensions between the US and China.”

Import prices increased 0.2 per cent last month as a rebound in the cost of petroleum products offset declines in prices for capital goods and motor vehicles, the government said. Import prices dropped 1.1 per cent in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices would be unchanged in July. In the 12 months through July, import prices dropped 1.8 per cent after decreasing 2.0 per cent in June.

US Treasury prices rallied, with the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note tipping 2.1 basis points below 2-year Treasury yields, the first time this spread has been negative since 2007, according to Refinitiv data.

Major US stock indexes were down more than 2.2 per cent while the dollar rose against a basket of currencies.

A report from the Mortgage Bankers Association on Wednesday showed the 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped eight basis points to 3.93 per cent last week, the lowest level since November 2016.

So far the lower borrowing costs are boosting refinancing activity, which surged to a three-year high last week. The housing market is one of the weakest spots in the economy, with residential investment contracting for six straight quarters, the longest such stretch since the Great Recession.— Reuters

