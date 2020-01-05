US Ibrahim Foundation delegation received

MUSCAT: Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed al Rowas, His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs, received in his office on Sunday, students from the US Ibrahim Foundation, currently visiting the Sultanate. Al Rowas briefed the students on the Sultanate’s development policy, the achievements made in various development fields and the role played by the Sultanate in maintaining regional and international peace and security in cooperation with the friendly and sisterly countries. The students expressed their admiration of the achievements made by the Sultanate under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. — ONA

