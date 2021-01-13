US House begins debate on impeaching Trump

WASHINGTON: A week after President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol, the House of Representatives gathered on Wednesday to consider impeaching him for his role in an assault on American democracy that stunned the nation and left five dead.

At least five Republicans have said they would join Democrats in voting for an article of impeachment — a formal charge — of inciting an insurrection just seven days before he is due to leave office and President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20. If the House approves it, Trump would become the first president impeached twice.

A majority vote in the House to impeach would trigger a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, although it was unclear whether such a trial would take place in time to expel Trump from office. As lawmakers debated the matter, National Guard troops and police were stationed around the Capitol to provide security.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the No 2 Democrat, said Democrats intended to send the impeachment charge, once approved, to the Senate “as soon as possible,” and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named nine impeachment managers who would present the House’s case during a Senate trial.

The extraordinary swiftness with which Democrats were moving reflects the ongoing danger that Trump poses to national security, according to top Democrats. It also increases pressure on Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader, to consider holding an immediate trial.

McConnell has said no trial could begin until the chamber returns from its recess on January 19. But Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is set to become the majority leader after two newly elected Democratic senators from Georgia are seated and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in later this month, told reporters the Senate could be recalled to handle the matter if McConnell agrees.

Washington is on high alert after the riot and with a week to go in Trump’s term. Thousands of National Guard troops were to be on hand and some service members wearing fatigues, with weapons at hand, could be seen sleeping inside the Capitol building on Wednesday ahead of the session.

The House convened just after 9 am in the same chamber where lawmakers hid under chairs last Wednesday as rioters clashed with police in the halls of the Capitol.

“We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene,” Democratic Representative Jim McGovern said as the session opened. “This was a well-organised attack on our country that was incited by Donald Trump.” Democrats moved forward on an impeachment vote after Vice-President Mike Pence rejected an effort to persuade him to invoke the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution to remove Trump. — Reuters

