US holiday retail sales rise 3% as online shopping booms

US retail sales rose 3 per cent during this year’s expanded holiday shopping season from October 11 to December 24, a report by Mastercard Inc said, powered by a pandemic-driven shift toward online shopping.

US e-commerce sales jumped 49 per cent in this year’s holiday shopping season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse report, underscoring the COVID-19 pandemic’s role in transforming customers’ shopping habits.

Holiday e-commerce sales made up 19.7 per cent of total retail sales this year, the data showed. The holiday shopping season can account for the majority of certain retailers’ annual sales. — Reuters

