US giant Amazon launches Polish site

US e-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday launched in Poland — one of the last major European countries without a dedicated Amazon site.

“From today, Polish customers can buy on Amazon.pl and choose from over 100 million products’’, the company said.

Amazon said it would offer free shipping on orders worth more than $100 (83 euros).

Within the EU, Amazon has already dedicated sites in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

Its German website had previously hosted a Polish-language section and the company employs around 18,000 people in nine warehouses in Poland. — AFP