US flags Huawei 5G network security concerns to Gulf allies

DUBAI: The United States has raised its concerns with Gulf allies over a possible security risk in using Huawei’s technology for their 5G mobile infrastructure, US officials said.

Washington has been warning allies against using the Chinese company’s equipment, which it says presents a security risk, but has so far largely made public comments to European states. Huawei has repeatedly denied the US allegations, which were raised last week during a visit by Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, all of which are using its equipment. “We shared a … message about the importance of securing 5G technology and applying risk based security principles,” Robert Strayer, the US State Department’s deputy assistant secretary for cyber, international communications and information policy said on Thursday. — Reuters

Related