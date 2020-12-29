US EPA finalising first-ever Aeroplane emissions rules

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it was finalising the first-ever proposed standards regulating greenhouse gas emissions from aeroplanes. The EPA said its new requirements for aeroplanes used in commercial aviation and for large business jets would align the US with international standards.

In 2016, the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) agreed on global Aeroplane emissions standards aimed at makers of small and large planes, including Airbus SE and Boeing Co, which both have backed the standards. The final rule “is vital for protecting the environment and supporting the sustainable growth of aviation and the US economy,” Boeing said. — Reuters

Related