US envoy on Ukraine resigns

WASHINGTON: US special representative on Ukraine Kurt Volker resigned after Congress ordered him to answer questions in an impeachment investigation on President Donald Trump, a source said. A person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity confirmed Volker’s resignation, which was first reported by the student newspaper at Arizona State University, where he directs an institute. A whistleblower complaint released last Thursday said Volker met senior Ukrainian officials on how to “navigate” Trump’s demands of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The complaint accused Trump of pressuring Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to supply dirt on Joe Biden.

