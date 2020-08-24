US Embassy announces resumption of some visas

Muscat: The US Embassy Muscat has announced the resumption of non-immigrant visas for tourist/business (B1/B2) and applicants in the F-1, M-1 and J-1 categories who qualify under the Interview Waiver (IW) program.

To be eligible for the IW program, an applicant must be re-applying to renew a B1 /B2, Fl, M1 or J1 visa that has not been expired for more than 12 months and that was issued at US Embassy Muscat.

For F, J, and M applicants visit www.ustraveldocs.com/om, complete and submit Form DS-160, visit your profile to pay the online application fee.

Then, scan the DS-160 confirmation sheet, fee payment receipt, form 1-20 (first page), and previous F/M/J visa to ConsularMuscat@state.gov.

On receipt of your email, the consular staff will contact to drop your package in the consular drop-box at the entrance of the Embassy.

Drop-box hours are 8 to 11 am on Mondays only and documents to be submitted are:

Payment receipt

DS-160 confirmation sheet

Original passport

One recent photo (2″ X 2″ in size) taken on a white background without head covering or eyeglasses

Original Form 1-20.