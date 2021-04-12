US economy at an ‘inflection point’: Powell

WASHINGTON: The US economy is at an “inflection point” with expectations that growth and hiring will pick up speed in the months ahead, but also risks if a hasty reopening leads to a continued increase in coronavirus cases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said.

In an interview on the CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” that aired on Sunday night, Powell echoed both his recent optimism about the economy and a now-familiar warning that the Covid-19 pandemic had not yet been fully defeated.

“There really are risks out there. And the principal one just is that we will reopen too quickly, people will too quickly return to their old practices, and we’ll see another spike in cases,” Powell said in the interview.

The impact of vaccinations should mean any coming spike in cases is not as severe and does not have the same disastrous effects on public health and the economy as prior surges.

But Powell said the economic recovery will still “move ahead more quickly to the extent we keep the spread of Covid under control.” “It’s going to be smart if people can continue to socially distance and wear masks.”

Chairs of the US Federal Reserve appear only rarely on widely-aired broadcast shows like “60 Minutes” though Powell has used that type of platform several times during the pandemic to explain Fed policy and, in the beginning, to try to calm fears about a full-on economic collapse.

A year later, data on the economy has been positive by and large, with a better-than-expected 916,000 jobs created in March and some Fed officials suggesting a run of a million new jobs a month is possible later this year.

Powell said the base case forecast is for “very strong” job growth in the months ahead, and that it is “in the range of possibility” for the US to see “quick progress to maximum employment.” Those hardest hit by the pandemic, including low wage workers in the service sector, could see their jobs return with relative haste in coming months as more and more activities are considered safe to resume, Powell said.— Reuters