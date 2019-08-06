US designates China a currency manipulator

WASHINGTON/SHANGHAI: A yearlong US-China trade war boiled over as Washington accused Beijing of manipulating its currency after China let the yuan drop to its lowest point on Monday in more than a decade.

The US Treasury Department announced late on Monday that it had determined for the first time since 1994 that China was manipulating its currency, knocking the US dollar sharply lower and sending gold prices to a six-year high.

The designation by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin starts a formal process of bilateral negotiations between the world’s two largest economies, and fulfils a promise made by US President Donald Trump on his first day in office.

“As a result of this determination, Secretary Mnuchin will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China’s latest actions,” the Treasury Department said.

The IMF had no immediate comment. Last month, the global lender said China’s yuan was broadly in line with economic fundamentals, while the US dollar was overvalued by 6 per cent to 12 per cent.

The Treasury statement, made after the stock trading session ended, sent S&P 500 futures down more than 1 per cent, suggesting investors expect Wall Street to open on Tuesday with additional losses following Monday’s drop of 3 per cent on the S&P 500 .

The US action came after China let its currency weaken 1.4 per cent, sending it past the key 7-per-dollar level for the first time in more than a decade. Beijing also halted US agricultural purchases, inflaming a trade war that has roiled financial markets, disrupted supply chains and slowed global growth.

Even before the formal designation, Trump on Monday accused Beijing on Twitter of manipulating its currency.

“China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low. It’s called ‘currency manipulation.’ Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!” Trump tweeted.

Trump had stunned financial markets last week by vowing to impose 10 per cent tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from September 1.

In its statement, the Treasury Department said the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday made clear that Chinese authorities had ample control over the yuan exchange rate despite their rejection of any claims of manipulation.

“This is an open acknowledgement by the PBOC that it has extensive experience manipulating its currency and remains prepared to do so on an ongoing basis,” the Treasury statement said. — Reuters

