US defence secy holds talks in Afghanistan

The US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kabul amid conversations about the full withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan. While in Kabul, Austin met with senior Afghan officials, including President Ashraf Ghani, according to a statement from the Afghan presidential palace. Austin’s visit to Afghanistan comes as Washington is accelerating its efforts for a political settlement in the war-torn country before a possible withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 US forces on May 1. During the visit, both sides expressed their concerns over the increase of violence in the war-torn country, the palace said. — dpa