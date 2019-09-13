US core inflation firms in Aug; weekly jobless claims fall

WASHINGTON: US underlying consumer prices increased solidly in August, leading to the largest annual gain in a year, but rising inflation is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates again next week to support a slowing economy.

Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits dropped to a five-month low last week suggesting the labour market remains healthy, which should continue to underpin consumer spending even as hiring has cooled. The longest economic expansion on record is under threat from the White House’s year-long trade war with China.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week he was not forecasting or expecting a recession, but reiterated the US central bank would continue to act “as appropriate” to keep the expansion now in its 11th year on track. But the firming inflation trend, if sustained, could constrain the Fed’s ability to ease monetary policy further.

The Labour Department said its consumer price index excluding the volatile food and energy components gained 0.3 per cent for a third straight month. The so-called core CPI was boosted by a surge in healthcare costs and increases in prices for airline tickets, recreation and used cars and trucks.

In the 12 months through August, the core CPI increased 2.4 per cent, the most since July 2018, after climbing 2.2 per cent in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the core CPI rising 0.2 per cent in August and up 2.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

But a decline in energy prices held back the increase in the overall CPI to 0.1 per cent last month. The CPI gained 0.3 per cent in July. In the 12 months through August, the CPI increased 1.7 per cent, slowing from July’s 1.8 per cent advance.

The Fed, which has a 2 per cent inflation target, tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for monetary policy. The core PCE price index rose 1.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in July and has fallen short of the central bank’s target this year.

Economists expect inflation will accelerate in the coming months and breach the Fed’s target in 2020 following the broadening this month of US tariffs on Chinese goods to include a range of consumer goods. Still, the Fed is likely to continue cutting interest rates this year to offset the drag on the economy from the trade war.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday President Donald Trump was prepared to keep or even raise tariffs on Chinese imports amid ongoing trade talks. Mnuchin’s comments came despite Washington and Beijing granting concessions ahead of the next round of negotiations.

In another report on Thursday, the Labour Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 204,000 for the week ended September 7, the lowest level since April. The drop in claims was the largest since May. Robust consumer spending, which is backed by the strong labour market, is driving the economy.

“The labour market strongly suggests the economy continues to expand,” said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.

The cost of household furnishings and operations fell after rising for two consecutive months. — Reuters

