US consumer spending decreases; inflation creeps up

WASHINGTON: US consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December amid renewed business restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19 and a temporary expiration of government-funded benefits for millions of unemployed Americans.

The report from the Commerce Department also showed inflation steadily rising last month. Expectations that inflation would perk up this year were supported by other data showing a solid increase in labour costs in the fourth quarter.

But a rise above the Federal Reserve’s 2 per cent target, a flexible average, is unlikely to worry policymakers. The US central bank is expected to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy stance for a while as the economy battles the pandemic.

Excess capacity remains throughout the economy, which could limit companies’ ability to raise prices.

“The Fed would like inflation to average 2 per cent, so it would like inflation to temporarily move above 2 per cent’’, said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Inflation pressures will remain limited to a few sectors as high unemployment will restrain wage growth.”

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, slipped 0.2 per cent last month as outlays at restaurants declined. Spending at hospitals also fell, likely as patients stayed away in fear of contracting the coronavirus. Households also cut back spending on recreation.

Consumer spending tumbled 0.7 per cent in November.

Another drop in January is not expected as states, including New York and California, have started easing pandemic-related restrictions. But outlays on long-lasting manufactured goods, the main driver of spending during the pandemic, fell for a second consecutive month in December.

Spending on nondurable goods dropped for a third straight month. Services gained 0.1 per cent.

“Goods spending has clearly rolled over, and we anticipate the pull-forward in demand in the second half of last year will also weigh on consumption of goods at the start of this year’’, said Tim Quinlan, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We do not anticipate spending to pick up significantly until a vaccine is widely administered.”

Inflation crept higher. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding the volatile food and energy component gained 0.3 per cent after being unchanged in November. In the 12 months through December, the so-called core PCE price index increased 1.5 per cent after advancing 1.4 per cent in November.

The core PCE price index is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure.

Gradually firming inflation was reinforced by a fourth report from the Labour Department showing its Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labour costs, rose 0.7 per cent last quarter after advancing 0.5 per cent in the third quarter.

The ECI is widely viewed by policymakers and economists as one of the better measures of labour market slack and a predictor of core inflation, as it adjusts for composition and job quality changes. Wages jumped 0.9 per cent last quarter.

But with employment still 10 million jobs below the pre-pandemic peak, the rise is probably unsustainable.

Still, inflation is seen accelerating in the months ahead as weak readings last March and April drop from the calculation.

Strengthening economic growth is also expected to boost price pressures. Bottlenecks in the supply chain are raising costs for manufacturers, and the increases are being passed on to consumers. — Reuters

