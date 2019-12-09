US Congress hails Oman’s religious freedom

WASHINGTON: A report published by the US Congress hailed the Sultanate’s religious freedom, tolerance and dialogue within the Omani society. The US Congress report commended the Sultanate’s role under the leadership of His Majesty in spreading religious tolerance, understanding, co-existence and rapprochement among the various faiths. The report praised Sultanate’s efforts, represented by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, in spreading the values of religious understanding and tolerance among faiths at local and international levels through awareness programmes such as the Bulletin of Understanding, which aims to enhance dialogue and encourage respectful debate among the followers of various religions.

The report also emphasised the annual acquaintance programmes conducted during Ramadhan every year. As continuation of the latest of the Sultanate’s efforts to enhance tolerance among the world nations, the Sultan Qaboos Project on United Human Values was launched recently. The project is aimed to foster the values of understanding and co-existence among the world peoples. — ONA

