US Commander visits Khasab Air Base and Musandam Naval Base

KHASAB: Gen Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the United States Central Command and his accompanying delegation, visited Khasab Air Base and Musandam Naval Base in Musandam Governorate, on Saturday evening.

He was welcomed upon arrival at Khasab Air Base by Air Vice Marshal Khamis bin Hammad al Ghafri, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO).

The guest and his accompanying delegation listened to a joint briefing on the search and rescue operations, monitoring and coordinating the passage of international ships and oil carriers and guiding them through the strategic Strait of Hormuz as well as the other roles and joint coordination support to secure global navigation lines.

During his visits to Khasab Air Base and Musandam Naval Base, the commander of the US central command was accompanied by Leslie M Tsou, US Ambassador to the Sultanate and the military attaché of the US Embassy in Muscat.

Gen Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the United States Central Command arrived here on Saturday on a three-day official visit to the Sultanate. — ONA