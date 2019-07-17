US Commander meets officials, visits Maritime Security Centre

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, received in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’a on Wednesday Gen Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of the United States Central Command, and his delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

They exchanged cordial conversations and discussed matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by the Chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Muscat.

Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), also received in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’a on Wednesday Gen Kenneth McKenzie and his delegation.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al Mantheri, SAF Assistant Chief of Staff for Operation and Planning, Air Commodore Ismail bin Ahmed al Matrooshi, Director General of Military Cooperation and Military Attaches Affairs and the Chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Muscat.

Also on Wednesday, the US Commander and his delegation visited the Maritime Security Centre (MSC).

The US delegation was received by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), Commodore Mansoor bin Mohammed al Kharousi, MSC Chairman, and Commodore Khamis bin Salim al Jabri, RNO Director General of Operations and Plans.

RNO Commander met with the US guest at the MSC headquarters, during which they exchanged cordial conversations and touched on several matters of common concern.

The US delegation toured the centre’s facilities and departments. It was briefed on the MSC’s duties, tasks and roles, represented by managing and leading maritime security operations against marine risks, including search and rescue operations and the protection of the marine environment from various risks. It was also briefed on the centre’s coordination tools with the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), security units and other civil institutions in the Sultanate. — ONA

