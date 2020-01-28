Asia World 

US bombing of Afghanistan hits 10-year high

Oman Observer

KABUL: American warplanes dropped more bombs on Afghanistan in 2019 than at any other time in at least a decade, according to the US Air Force, as Washington intensified attacks in the country amid withdrawal talks with the Taliban.
In 2019 alone, the US dropped 7,423 separate munitions on targets in Afghanistan. The figure — published online by US Air Forces Central Command — represents a dramatic surge in bombings in Afghanistan compared to the peak of President Barack Obama’s “surge” in 2009, when 4,147 bombs were dropped.
Since President Donald Trump was elected in 2016 the US has ramped up bombing runs over Afghanistan as the White House removed earlier restrictions that provided greater oversight over air raids aimed at preventing civilian casualties. — AFP

You May Also Like

Johnson bids for UK leadership with pledge of Oct 31 Brexit

Oman Observer Comments Off on Johnson bids for UK leadership with pledge of Oct 31 Brexit

Venezuela quits OAS as protest death toll hits 32

Oman Observer Comments Off on Venezuela quits OAS as protest death toll hits 32

2 killed, 241 injured in Iran earthquake

Oman Observer Comments Off on 2 killed, 241 injured in Iran earthquake