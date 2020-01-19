Local 

US ambassador presents credentials’ copy to Alawi

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received a copy of credentials of Leslie M Tsou, appointed-ambassador of the United States of America to the Sultanate. This came when Bin Alawi received her in his office on Sunday. Bin Alawi welcomed the ambassador, wishing her success in her tour of duty as her country’s ambassador to the Sultanate, and the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries further progress. — ONA

