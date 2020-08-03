Urgent need for blood donors in Oman: MOH

The Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has said that there is an urgent need for blood donors at the Central Blood Bank in Bawsher.

DBBS said that the blood bank in the Bawsher area of Muscat is suffering from a sharp decrease in stocks of various types of blood.

The timings for blood donation at the Central Blood Bank in Bawshar during the Eid al Adha holidays are from 8 am to 5 pm from Saturday to Thursday. The deadline for receiving the plasma donors is 4 pm.

For location click here: https://goo.gl/maps/kUNuVELi3VuE2Pf69