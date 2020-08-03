Front Stories Local 

Urgent need for blood donors in Oman: MOH

Oman Observer ,

The Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) has said that there is an urgent need for blood donors at the Central Blood Bank in Bawsher.

DBBS said that the blood bank in the Bawsher area of Muscat is suffering from a sharp decrease in stocks of various types of blood.

The timings for blood donation at the Central Blood Bank in Bawshar during the Eid al Adha holidays are from 8 am to 5 pm from Saturday to Thursday. The deadline for receiving the plasma donors is 4 pm.

For location click here: https://goo.gl/maps/kUNuVELi3VuE2Pf69

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7464 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

1,621 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 110 today

Oman Observer Comments Off on 1,621 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, including 110 today

Orientation for Malta varsity students

Oman Observer Comments Off on Orientation for Malta varsity students

Pay for parking to be launched at Burj al Sahwa Gardens from Sept

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pay for parking to be launched at Burj al Sahwa Gardens from Sept