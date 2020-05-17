Upon HM’s approval, 3rd term of municipal council elections postponed
Muscat: Pursuant to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik’s approval, the Ministry of Interior on Sunday issued a decision postponing the third term of municipal council elections scheduled this year, 2020.
The decision, taken in view of current situation of the Sultanate and the whole world due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, also sustains the existing structure of municipal councils till such a time that new elections could be held.
The date of new elections will be announced in time. –ONA