Upon HM orders, National Day Holiday on Nov 25, 26

Muscat: Dr Mahad bin Said bin Ali Ba Owain, Minister of Labour, has issued a statement on granting a holiday on the occasion of the 50th National Day reading as follows:

“On the occasion of the 50th Glorious National Day and, upon the Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday, 25 and 26 of November 2020, will be an official holiday for employees in units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus (public sector), other legal entities and private sector establishments.

“Employers at private sector establishments may agree with their respective employees to continue working during the above-mentioned two days, if deemed necessary, provided the workers be compensated for that.”

The minister took the opportunity to express heartfelt greetings to His Majesty the Sultan, wishing him continued good health and a long life. He wished that many happy comebacks of the anniversary will bring further wellbeing to His Majesty the Sultan, with Omani people and their country relishing abundant bounties of progress and prosperity under His Majesty’s wise leadership. –ONA

