Upgraded BM Wallet, mBanking apps evoke strong response from customers

MUSCAT: The upgraded BM Wallet and mBanking apps launched by Bank Muscat has evoked a strong response from customers. The flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to excellence in customer services had added the Central Bank of Oman’s Mobile Payments System to both its BM Wallet and the mBanking app in 2019.

Amjad al Lawati (pictured), AGM — Cards and eBanking, said: “Bank Muscat is very happy with the excellent response from our customers. They are making full use of the new features which are in line with the government’s ambitious digitalisation plans. The new mobile wallet and mBanking apps provide excellent security and convenience for mobile phone transactions and reflects the bank’s commitment to implement cutting-edge financial infrastructure that will enhance financial inclusion.”

BM Wallet and the mBanking app, through the Mobile Payments System, will enable customers to transfer or request money to others using the following modes. For person to person transfers, money can be sent or collected from the recipient’s default account or wallet. ‘Send money’ can be initiated by using mobile number, Alias or by QR code scanning and ‘collect money’ can be initiated using recipient Alias/Mobile Number. Both the sender and recipient need to register on the Mobile Payments System.

Bank Muscat customers have the facility to register on the Mobile Payments System via both its BM Wallet and the mBanking app. Funds can be transferred to both Bank Muscat and non-Bank Muscat customers’ bank accounts or wallets by using their Mobile Payments System registered mobile number/alias/QR code. The real time services are executed instantly and are available 24/7.

