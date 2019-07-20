Update electricity billing data in line with eCensus 2020 goals: Nama Group

MUSCAT, JULY 20 – Within the framework of efforts to support the national campaign on the Electronic Census of Population, Housings and Establishments 2020 project, Nama Group (NG), an Omani government-owned entity, engaged in the transmission, distribution, supply and procurement of electricity and its related water services, has urged customers to update and review their electricity billing data. The update can be done through the Group’s various channels, websites of its electricity distribution companies, their offices and call centres.

The required data to be updated and reviewed are: account number of the electricity bill, account holder’s name and his/her civil number as well as the contact numbers and e-mail. Concerning the required documents, the tenant must submit an official lease contract from the municipality, and the owner of the establishment should provide ownership (Mulkiya) of the land or establishment or any official document that proves it.

The customer has to contact any distribution company of Nama Group which provides electricity in his/her region; Muscat Electricity Distribution Company, Mazoon Electricity Company, Majan Electricity Company, Dhofar Power Company, and Tanweer.

Updating data of electricity bills will ensure proper delivery of the bills and notices to the tenants or owners of the buildings, as well as communicating directly with them in emergency cases. Further, the procedure will support in providing bills with actual readings and avoiding any transfer of arrears of the previous tenant. The whole process will help achieving customer satisfaction and improving the quality of services.

Nama Group will play a significant role in collecting the required data, which will be processed based on statistical classifications and best practices later by end of 2020.

The Electronic Census of Population, Housings and Establishments 2020 was launched based on Royal Decree 15/2015 issued on May 6, 2015.

The project aims to promote statistical indicators by end of 2020 to provide decision makers with timely and accurate data. The E-Census 2020 is the fourth census to be implemented by the Sultanate since the Renaissance. The previous censuses were based on field surveys, the most recent being in 2010.

