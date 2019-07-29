Unnao abuse victim’s road accident raised in LS

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party member and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday raised the issue of the Unnao abuse victim’s road accident in the Lok Sabha but Speaker Om Birla did not let him speak on the incident.

Yadav raised the issue when his party member Azam Khan was asked to tender his apology for his comment against BJP member Rama Devi on July 25 when she was presiding the House.

“Azam Khanji has said what he wanted to say. What about the ‘beti’ of Unnao? We should also talk about that,” Yadav said.

However, Speaker Om Birla did not allow Yadav to speak about the road accident in which the victim sustained critical injuries along with her lawyer. Two of her relatives were killed when a truck rammed their car.

Yadav on Sunday had alleged that it could be a conspiracy to murder the woman who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of abusing her in 2017.

The victim was travelling to Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh with her lawyer Mahendra Singh and two relatives. Both survivors have been on life support since the accident.

Yadav also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the accident.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and said: “So a woman is allegedly abused by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody.

“A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates. She herself lies grievously wounded in hospital from the same accident.”

The accused remains a BJP MLA and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh “has the audacity to run a ‘fearless Uttar Pradesh’ campaign”, she said. “Does it have no moral duty towards its citizens any more, or was that never on its agenda anyway?”

Calling the road accident a shocking incident, she also asked about the ongoing CBI inquiry in the case. “Why is the BJP MLA still in the BJP? Why the lack in security to the victim and witnesses? Is it possible to get justice from BJP government without answers of these questions?.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said if the family of the Unnao abuse victim wanted, his government was ready to recommend a CBI probe into the accident.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, his brother Manoj Sengar and eight others in the accident case in which the Unnao abuse survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two female relatives were killed.

—IANS

Related