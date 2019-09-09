Main 

Unlicensed tailoring shop raided in Muttrah

Oman Observer
Muscat: The inspectors from Muscat Municipality raided two houses used by expatriates in Greater Muttrah for carrying out tailoring activities without a license.
The raid resulted in the confiscation of 10 sewing machines and seven embroidery machines.

