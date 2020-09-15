University of Technology, Applied Sciences chairs GCC universities meeting

Muscat: The University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Muscat held the 31st meeting of the Deans of Student Affairs at GCC universities and higher education institutions.

During the virtual meeting, the participants reviewed activities carried out after their 30th meeting, as well as the activities to be organized after the current meeting. They also discussed the external student forums, the 6th student advisory council of GCC universities and higher education institutions, and the cultural and scientific forum for female students.

The discussion focused on ways and proposals to resume the programs and activities of the committee in light of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as reviewing the efforts of the Student Affairs Deanships in the GCC universities to deal with the current circumstances.

The meeting discussed the distinguished experiences in the field of student activities in the GCC countries and ways to develop them. It also discussed the student exchange program and the importance of highlighting available opportunities between universities. The meeting supported this approach, which would contribute to raising the level of exchange of experiences between member universities.

The current session of the committee was chaired by Salim bin Hamad al-Hajri, Acting Director of the Student Services Center at the university. –ONA