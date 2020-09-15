Local 

University of Technology, Applied Sciences chairs GCC universities meeting

Oman Observer

Muscat: The University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Muscat held the 31st meeting of the Deans of Student Affairs at GCC universities and higher education institutions.

During the virtual meeting, the participants reviewed activities carried out after their 30th meeting, as well as the activities to be organized after the current meeting. They also discussed the external student forums, the 6th student advisory council of GCC universities and higher education institutions, and the cultural and scientific forum for female students.

The discussion focused on ways and proposals to resume the programs and activities of the committee in light of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as reviewing the efforts of the Student Affairs Deanships in the GCC universities to deal with the current circumstances.

The meeting discussed the distinguished experiences in the field of student activities in the GCC countries and ways to develop them. It also discussed the student exchange program and the importance of highlighting available opportunities between universities. The meeting supported this approach, which would contribute to raising the level of exchange of experiences between member universities.

The current session of the committee was chaired by Salim bin Hamad al-Hajri, Acting Director of the Student Services Center at the university. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7902 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Home solution to get rid of ‘burden on your head’

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Home solution to get rid of ‘burden on your head’

Ban on construction work on public holidays

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Ban on construction work on public holidays

8th Design Club expo held at CAS Nizwa

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on 8th Design Club expo held at CAS Nizwa