University of Technology and Applied Sciences conducts virtual symposium

Muscat, Dec 16 – The University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Nizwa has organised a scientific symposium entitled “Higher Education and Industrial Institutions: Strengthening Links Towards Oman 2040.” The symposium comes as a recognition of the integral role of higher education in promoting sustainable economic and social development towards the Oman Vision 2040 — a role that has been recently amplified in response to the ever-changing dynamic needs of the labour market. The symposium brought together scholarly contributions from many researchers and academics from various universities and institutions in the Sultanate.

In the opening speech, Dr Salim al Shaikh, Assistant Dean for the Academic Affairs and Scientific Research, stated that one of the most prominent indicators of Oman Vision 2040 is to increase the Omani workforce in the private sector to 40 per cent. This percentage cannot be easily reached unless the gap between the higher education and labour market is bridged.

Dr Faisal al Balushi, the head of the Office of Science, Knowledge and Technology Transfer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered the keynote speech of the symposium which stressed the need for higher education institutions to adapt to the changes in the labour market and cope with the demands with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The virtual symposium spanned two days and featured 28 research papers.

