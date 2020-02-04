University of Nizwa conducts coronavirus awareness

University of Nizwa has indicated to its students, and the local community, that it is taking seriously the latest member of the Coronavirus family that has its origins in the city of Wuhan, in China, after SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), in conducting a comprehensive Open Awareness Day at its initial campus in Birkat al Mouz.

The institution’s Health and Safety Office, and nursing students of the College of Pharmacy and Nursing are collaborating in ensuring that students, faculty and staff are fully informed about the virus, its origins, symptoms, and recommendations for management. Dr Syed Bashir Ahmed probably spoke for many of the staff and faculty when he said, “It’s a concern, but I’m keeping up-to-date through the media, and the government seems to be on top of the situation, which is very reassuring.”

Laith al Abdali was one of the team of student nurses kept busy explaining the origins of what has been officially designated 2019-nCOV by the World Health Organization (WHO), and implementing the procedures recommended by the Directorate General of Disease Surveillance and Control, in Oman’s Ministry of Health. “Developing an awareness of the virus, and insisting upon high standards of personal hygiene are the keys to keeping yourself safe.” explained Al Abdali, “Frequent hand-washing after coughing or sneezing, before, during, and after, food preparation, when caring for the sick, elderly and infirm, before and after eating, after ablutions, after handling animals, and in fact, whenever your hands are dirty are all hygienic practices that will help prevent transmission of the virus.”

A fellow student nurse offering her support was Maram Juma al Maamari, who emphasised that, “While it’s in our Omani culture to maintain high levels of personal hygiene, at this time we must encourage the use of disposable tissues, and of disposing of them immediately after use, and discourage sneezing into your hands, but sneezing into your elbow if you do not have tissues.” She and Al Abdali also gave demonstrations in hand-washing, and distributed pamphlets from a variety of sources that incorporated information, advice and guidance on the precautionary measures currently promoted by the WHO globally, and the Ministry of Health in the Sultanate.

The world is talking about the coronavirus, and in many societies there is widespread criticism of the lack of action being taken by the appropriate authorities. Fortunately, in Oman the government and ministry have acted decisively, and the University of Nizwa has followed their example, in providing practical and accessible information and guidance to its campus, and wider communities.

Related