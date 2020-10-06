United sign four, Partey joins Gunners and Bayern make double move

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United made four signings on transfer deadline day, including Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani while European champions Bayern Munich strengthened with two new arrivals.

But the biggest single move of the final day of deal-making was midfielder Thomas Partey making a 45 million pound ($58.46 million) switch from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal. United signed Cavani on a free transfer, Brazilian left back Alex Telles from Porto, Uruguayan 18-year-old winger Facundo Pellistri and reached an agreement to sign Atalanta’s teenage winger Amad Diallo.

European champions Bayern signed right back Bouna Sarr from Olympique de Marseille and brought back Brazilian winger Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus.

Arsenal met the 45 million pound ($58.40 million) release clause for the 27-year-old Ghana international Partey who should add some steel to their midfield.

Arsenal’s Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira moved in the opposite direction on loan. United’s 6-1 thrashing at home by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has increased the pressure on chief executive Ed Woodward to give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some new options.

Attacking full back Telles and experienced former PSG forward Cavani now join Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, who moved to United from Ajax last month. Cavani was a free agent after leaving Paris St Germain and said he was looking forward to the challenge at Old Trafford.

“I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always — work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt,” he said.

Solskjaer said he was hoping Cavani could add to the team’s firepower. “He’ll bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he’ll bring goals. He has had a brilliant career so far, winning trophies at almost every club he has played for, and he still has so much more to give at the highest level,” said the Norwegian.

Pellistri joined United from Club Atletico Penarol on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year. The speedy teenager has already featured 37 times for the Uruguayan Primera Division club’s first team. — Reuters

