United Finance mulls strategic pact with Taageer

Muscat: United Finance has said that its board members have approved a proposal to enter into discussions with Taageer Finance for a possible strategic collaboration.

“Any such collaborations would be subject to requisite approvals fr0m stakeholders, regulators, and the Tageer Board,” the company said in a statement to MSM.

United Finance Company is listed in the Muscat Securities Market. It was set into motion by twenty promoters, who contributed 60 percent of the issued capital.

Taageer with five branches spread across the Sultanate –  Hatat Complex, Sohar, Nizwa, Salalah and Barka – offers financial products to cater to the needs of the business and consumer segments.

