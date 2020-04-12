Union concerned over conditions of citizen, expat workers in Oman

The General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) in the Sultanate said that it has been monitoring violations of the rights of the Omani and expatriate manpower in the private sector in coordination with the competent authorities.

It said of the total 80 violations registered, 30 of them were during the period between April 5 and 9. Muscat governorate topped the list with 59 violations followed by North Batinah (8).

These violations include a reduction in wages, forcing labourers to take unpaid holidays, not paying wages, no commitment to reduce the number of workers on-site, notification of service termination and deducting the period of health quarantine from annual leave.

The federation pointed out that the number of violations observed is constantly increasing and includes a number of humanitarian aspects of the expatriate workforce, some of which are related to the minimum requirements for living, such as the availability of adequate housing, food and the payment of wages.

The Federation called on the private sector institutions to exert more effort to protect the national and expatriate workforce and commitment to pay their wages and to ensure the availability of the necessary health standards in their workplaces at residences and the need to make them aware of the precautionary measures issued by the competent authorities.