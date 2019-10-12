Unified shura polling centres announced

Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of the Interior, has issued a ministerial decision establishing unified polling stations for the 9th Majlis Ash’shura Elections.

The voters from the governorates of Dhofar, Musandam and Al Wusta can cast their votes in Al Ola for Basic Education School (men) and Thuraya bint Mohammed al Busaidiyah Basic Education School (women) in Bausher.

The voters from Muscat, Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Batinah, South and North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dhahirah and Al Wusta can cast their votes at Jabir bin Hayyan Primary School (men) and Thamrait for Basic Education School (women) in the Wilayat of Thamrait.

Abu Bakr al Siddiq for Basic Education School (men) and Musandam for Basic Education School (women) in the Wilayat of Khasab, Governorate of Musandam, will be the centres for voters from Muscat, Dhofar, Al Buraimi, Al Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Batinah, South and North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dhahirah and Al Wusta.

Adam Basic School for Boys in the Wilayat of Adam will be the unified election centre for men and women voters from Dhofar, Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Batinah, South and North Al Sharqiyah and Al Dhahirah.

Haima school for Basic Education in the Wilayat of Haima, the Governorate of Al Wusta will be the unified centre for men and women voters from Muscat, Dhofar, Musandam, Al Buraimi, Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Batinah, South and North Sharqiyah and Al Dhahirah. Voting will be held at the unified polling stations on Sunday October 27 from 7 am to 7 pm. — ONA

Related