Unified quarantine centre for each governorate

Muscat: The Medical Response and Public Health Sector and the Relief and Sheltering Sector clarified news circulating on social media sites regarding the transfer of a number of people infected with Coronavirus from the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali to the Wilayat of Sur.

A joint statement by both sectors said acting on the instructions of the Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19 outbreak, the Medical Response and Public Health Sector and the Relief and Sheltering Sector have set up a unified quarantine centre in each governorate to receive Coronavirus cases from all the wilayats of the governorate.

Meanwhile, 63 people were discharged from quarantine facilities in different governorates. This is the fourth group to be discharged after completing mandatory 14-day isolation period.