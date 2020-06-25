CORONAVIRUS Local Main Uncategorized 

Unified plan in place for opening GCC land borders

Muscat: The competent authorities in the GCC have agreed on a unified plan that will facilitate the movement of citizens and residents between these countries, said Dr. Saif al Abri, Director General of Diseases Surveillance and Control.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport said that facilities for entering the Sultanate by land have been prepared at the borders and the report will be presented to the Supreme Committee.

Oman will decide later whether travelers coming to the country should obtain a disease-free certificate or not.

From June 22, Oman citizens have been allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates.

UAE will welcome visitors from July 7

