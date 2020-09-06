Unified One-Stop Shop for SEZs, free zones in Oman

BUSINESS REPORTER –

The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) is gearing up to implement a unified system for the One-Stop Shop (OSS) in the special economic zones and free zones in implementation of Royal Decree 105/2020 establishing the Authority.

The Royal Decree stipulates that the Authority’s competences include implementing the One-Stop Shop system in the special economic zones and free zones.

OPAZ aims to put in place this unified system for the one-stop shop in all its special economic and free zones in Duqm, Suhar, Salalah and Al Mazunah.

In this regard, Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Deeb, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones and Saleh bin Hamood al Hasni of Duqm SEZ, paid a visit on Sunday to Salalah Free Zone. They discussed the relevant procedures for implementing a one-stop shop in Salalah Free Zone, reflecting the experience of the one-stop shop in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

During the visit, Saleh bin Hamood al Hasni presented the different services provided by the one-stop shop for investors, companies and the techniques used through which the applications and transactions are processed.

Post visiting the free zones in Salalah, Al Mazunah, Suhar and the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, the concerned team will develop a strategy for implementing and streamlining the systems used in order to build a unified system that will be applied in all these zones.

OPAZ will oversee the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, free zones in Suhar, Salalah and Al Mazunah and any other special economic zone or free zone that may come up in the Sultanate.

