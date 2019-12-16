Oman’s Unified Health Insurance Policy to include domestic workers

Muscat: Sheikh Abdullah Salim al Salmi, executive president, Capital Market Authority (CMA), has issued a decision, making amendments to the Unified Health Insurance Policy ‘Dhamani’.

The amendments will now include domestic workers in Dhamani, thereby encouraging their employers to provide high quality and cost-effective healthcare, apart from the basic benefits provided by certain embassies for their respective communities.

He pointed out that such amendments were made following discussions with the community and the stakeholders in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the representatives of the concerned embassies.

Al Salmi said the Dhamani scheme has reached high level of preparedness in the legislative and regulatory structure to pave the way for actual implementation adding that health insurance rules and standard health insurance policy are ready and that draft amendments to certain provisions of the insurance companies law are in their final stages and the health insurance database has been officially launched. He added that the electronic platform of Dhamani which links the insurance companies, health care institutions and the regulators has been awarded.

The amendments provide that the term of the policy is one calendar year unless agreed on the longer-term. If the insured is a domestic worker the term should be two years. As to the schedule of benefits, work injuries were included in the coverage for domestic workers and the maximum limit has been increased to RO4,000 for inpatient treatment and RO500 in outpatient clinics.

It is worth to note that the health insurance team is continuing its meetings presided by CMA and members from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Manpower, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Public Authority for Social Insurance and the Omani Insurance Association to provide for the infrastructure of the scheme as instructed by the Council of Ministers.